She comes from a long line of educators.
Perhaps that explains why Samantha Kirby is so involved with her students and why her priority is to let them know that she cares.
Now in her fourth year of teaching, Kirby feels she chose the right career path — one she has planned to do since her childhood.
"I come from a family of teachers — my grandmother, mom, aunts, cousins. I grew up seeing my grandmother and my family change lives. They loved teaching but they loved the kids more than anything else."
Kirby follows in those same footsteps — teaching the subject content and applying teaching strategies, but letting the students know that they are valued is the priority in her classroom. Her mother, Regina Bishop, is a long time educator in Laurel County and her husband, Tyler Kirby, also teaches.
Kirby currently teaches ninth-grade social studies, now known as civics. A graduate of South Laurel High School, she pursued her bachelor's degree from University of the Cumberlands where she is certified to teach social studies for grades 5-12. Now she has returned to her alma mater, where she has taught U.S. history and world history in the past to juniors and seniors. She likes teaching the incoming freshman this year and looks forward to watching them progress as they move on through high school.
Her biggest challenge, she said, is the brief amount of time she has the students.
"You start out in August with 150 kids and spend time getting to know them," she said. "Then the next thing you know, it's May and they're leaving."
Her philosophy of teaching is to remember that the students come first — beyond the teaching.
"In education, we all need to remember that while strategies and test scores are important, the priority is the kids," she said. "If you see a kid struggling, you have to get to know them and establish a good relationship with them to help them. What I try to do is teach them that every kid is going through something — that's just being a teenager. But there are some kids that have a hard home life and we need to remember that they need love."
Kirby said her nomination for the high school level London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce's Teacher of the Year was a shock.
"I teach at one of the best schools with the best teachers," she added. "I was shocked that I was nominated and even more shocked to learn I'd won. Some of the comments of the kids surprised me — I remembered things I'd told them but I didn't know how much it meant to them — but they remembered it."
Kirby is happy with her career and getting to know the youth of the community. She stands strong in her belief that teachers make a difference in children's lives and that her primary responsibility is to show them she cares for their well being and success.
"For me, it's always been teaching, and I've never regretted it," she said. "I believe that God pulls you in a direction."
For her, teaching is that direction and the manner in which she can make a difference.
"I wish that everyone — students, adults, teachers, every single kid — would realize that regardless of what they are going through, that they are valued. We all make mistakes, but we should show love and mercy to everyone else."
