High schools approved for cafeteria expansions; Hazel Green academic team takes 5th consecutive district title

Before getting into the business of running the school district, Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett and board members recognized a group of students who continue to succeed for their school.
The Hazel Green Elementary academic team was recognized for winning the District title in this year's competition.
"This school has done that for the past four years straight and this is their fifth year as overall district champions," Bennett said. "You are looking at champions."
Students present for the recognition were presented with a certificate of achievement before photographs were taken to commemorate their success.
Board members then addressed the business, approving several new construction projects in its regular bi-monthly meeting on Monday.
Board members approved contracting with Sherman Barnhardt Architects and Hacker Brothers Construction to conduct a feasibility study for a Laurel County School District Arena. Such a facility would accommodate the growing crowds at graduation ceremonies, which often has led to attendees watching the ceremony from auditorium broadcasts. This year, commencement exercises were moved to the Corbin Arena to allow for social distancing.
The two county high schools will also be undergoing possible expansions on their cafeterias with South Laurel High also expanding their media center. Board members approved the initial plans for that service unanimously.
Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust was chosen as the bank services for the school district for the 2021-2022 school year with Bennett stating that the services and interest rates were cheaper than the other banks submitting bids.
Board member Joe Karr questioned the $13.7 million stimulus being given to school districts, suggesting that teachers receive a bonus. School board attorney Larry Bryson said such bonuses are illegal under Kentucky law, but that teachers could be given a pay raise rather than bonuses. Bennett said the raises had already been discussed and would be more beneficial than a bonus.
"We looked at raises last year but couldn't do it. A bonus is a one-time thing and will not count toward their pension, so a raise would be a lasting thing," he said.
He then explained how raises accumulate over a period of time. A 3% raise would increase the teacher's pay, for instance, and future raises would build off that increase.
Summer school sessions will be held in-person this year - the first time in 15 years, Bennett told board members, explaining that the pandemic that sent students to virtual learning had resulted in many students struggling. This year's summer sessions will be six weeks for high school students, four weeks for middle schoolers and four days a week for four weeks for elementary school students. Friday classes, however, will end at 1 p.m.
College credits for high school students and Eastern Kentucky University and Somerset Community College were also approved, as were the addition of the following positions:
• Create Title I primary teaching position at Hazel Green, 1 LBD teacher for the school district, 1 special needs assistant at Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary, 1 special needs assistant at Cold Hill , a Title I teacher at SLMS and a ESL teacher for the school district.
• Re-create 1 homebound instruction teacher for the district and 1 academic specialist for the district.
