High schools approved for cafeteria expansions; Hazel Green academic team takes 5th consecutive district title

Photo by Nita Johnson

For the fifth consecutive year, the Hazel Green Elementary academic team were the overall district champions and were recognized before the Laurel County Board of Education on Monday evening. Pictured is coach Steven Renner. Team members (not all pictured) are: Olivia Collett, Hannah Robinson, Easton Fields, Natilyn Runyon, Robbie Harrison, Anniston McCowan, Kinsley Carpenter, Kaitlym Young, Kinslee Kiser, Mackenzie Eversole and Stephanie Upchurch.