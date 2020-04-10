As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, first responders and medical professionals continue to need personal protective equipment (PPE) to help mitigate viral spread. Justin Johnson of Highlands Diversified in London is volunteering time and resources to 3D-print that equipment.
"We were in a position to help and we have the technology for it. It's hard to stand by and watch knowing you can make a difference," Johnson said.
Currently, Highlands is printing reusable N95 masks and comfort straps to make the masks less abrasive. The masks are made from polylactic acid (PLA) — a vegetable-based plastic material. It takes about 100 grams of PLA to make two masks, with one roll of PLA capable of printing up to ten masks.
"What advantage is with these masks is the filtration process occurs primarily through the center. That allows them to be reused seven or eight times," explained Johnson.
It takes one printer around eight hours to print two masks. Highlands had three 3D printers, but thanks to donations, printing duties are now shared among six printers. The finished masks have been going out to the Laurel County Health Department and Recovery Works London.
Soon Highlands will be printing out a full face mask that can clip to the bill of one's hat. This is to protect those from exposure in jobs that require a hat to be worn at all times. The prototype was finished recently and Johnson is aiming to begin printing these masks as soon as possible.
A GoFundMe page was set up for those who would like to donate or send us supplies to Highlands for this cause at https://www.gofundme.com/f/3d-print-supplies-to-make-ppe-for-nurses. Anyone in need of PPE supplies can reach Johnson at 878-1865 and jjohnson@hds.us. Those in need of equipment can also contact Jason Welch at jwelch@hds-usa.com.
