Teacher tenure and what constitutes renewal of a continuing contract is the basis of an appeal from a decision of the Laurel Circuit Court in a lawsuit involving the Laurel County Board of Education.
Attorney Mary Ann Miranda of Lexington filed the appeal in late May on behalf of Roger Smith, a teacher with 23 years of experience in Kentucky schools and who taught Spanish at South Laurel High School under a probationary continuing status or tenured contract and a continuing status or tenured contract for two years during the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 academic years. But in May 2019, Smith was informed that his contract would not be renewed for the upcoming year and that the Laurel County Board of Education had determined that his tenured status had been broken when he changed school districts in 2013 despite its earlier determination that he had continuing contract status or tenure when he was hired in 2017 and his contract was renewed in 2018.
Smith filed an administrative appeal of that decision to the Kentucky Department of Education in a tribunal, which held that the Laurel County Board of Education should reinstate Smith as he had obtained and maintained continuing contract or tenured status under Kentucky law through the end of the 2018-2019 academic year.
The Laurel County Board of Education appealed that decision to the Laurel Circuit Court by filing suit against the Kentucky Department of Education's then-Commissioner Wayne Lewis as well as Smith and seeking a declaration that Smith no longer had tenure.
Smith filed a cross-appeal and counterclaim, asking the Laurel Circuit Court to conclude that Smith had obtained and retained tenure under Kentucky statute and that his employment should be reinstated in keeping with the decision of the Kentucky Department of Education. That case was heard before Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay, who adopted the school district’s position in an April 15, 2020, decision.
"Roger Smith is a veteran Kentucky teacher. He taught for sixteen years in the Lincoln County Schools......After leaving employment with the Lincoln County Schools at the conclusion of the 2011-2012 academic year, he was employed as a full time teacher for the 2012-2013 academic year in the Fayette County Public Schools. He left his employment with the Fayette County Schools at the end of that academic year," Miranda wrote in Smith’s brief before the Laurel Circuit Court. Smith was then hired by Mercer County Schools in October 2013. Smith worked the remainder of the 2013-14 school year, then the entirety of the 2014-15 academic year. The next year he taught in Bourbon County and Clark County for one year each. He came to Laurel County in 2017, where he was hired by the Laurel County School District for the 2017-2018 school year on a probationary portable contract and the following year on a continuing service contract.
Lay agreed with the Laurel County Board of Education’s argument that Smith had lost his tenured status and had not attained the necessary time frame to re-establish his tenure, basing that decision on Smith's employment in October 2013 in Mercer County School District meant that he worked 139 days in the 2013-2014 school year. The Board of Education argued that a full year for teachers requires 140 days.
Lay wrote: "Smith established tenure in the Lincoln County Schools….[After leaving Fayette County’s employ in May 2013,] Smith was not employed in any school district until October 8, 2013 by the Mercer County Schools, but because of the late hiring, Smith was able to work only 139 days. It is undisputed that in Kentucky, teachers are required to work 140 days of a minimum of six hours per day for the employment to count as a 'year' of teaching experience."
"He did not reestablish tenure in the same school district after breaking his tenure status by working only 139 days in Mercer County," Lay's opinion continues. "Smith did not have tenure when he came to Laurel County. Laurel County cannot recognize tenure that Smith did not have. Smith has not reestablished tenure in any school district since because he has not worked four years in the same school district since his break in tenure in the 2013-2014 school year; he has not worked four of six years in the same school district since his break in tenure in 2013-2014.”
Lay referred to the Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS) which requires teachers to work four consecutive years in the same school district before being offered tenure status at he beginning of the fifth year. But that statute also states that a teacher can change school districts and keep the tenured status although a district may require that a teacher may serve a one-year probationary period.
But under Kentucky statutes, a teacher who has already attained tenured or “continuing contract” status, leaves employment in one district, and obtains a job in another district within a seven-month period is eligible for the "continuing contract" status, according to Miranda, without regard to whether there remains 140 school days in that year.
Miranda added that Smith was hired by the Laurel County School District for the 2017-2018 school year on a probationary portable contract and the following year on a continuing service contract that was mutually signed after the district checked his credentials. When he was notified that his contract would not be renewed, Miranda contends that Smith still should retain his tenured status according to the statue.
"The statute says that a teacher must obtain employment within seven months of leaving one school district to [take a position in] another," she said. "If we count from the end of the school year in May [2013] to when he was hired in October [2013], that is well within the seven-month period.” The same portion of the statute which addresses porting continuing service status or tenure between school districts, she explains, does not require a 140-day 'year' of service to retain that status, so long as the seven-month requirement is met.
Smith’s appeal from the decision of the Laurel Circuit Court to the Kentucky Court of Appeals has not yet been set for a hearing and could conceivably impact all teachers in the Commonwealth.
