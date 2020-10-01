Hodges touts public health 

Health has always been an interest of Gabriella Hodges but the trends affecting public health over her 4 1/2 years at the Laurel County Health Department have been a roller coaster over her career.
A native of Laurel County, Hodges earned her bachelor degree in biology and completed her master degree in public health in epidemiology from the University of Kentucky. It was during her final semester that she learned about the position at the Laurel County Health Department.
"Someone told me about an opening here but I was still in school but I applied," she said. "I'm glad I did and got the job - this is a great work environment."
Hodges and co-worker Tara Sturgill tied for this year's "Trailblazer Award," a yearly honor that is voted on by health department employees.
Hodges said she learned that she had been named for the award at an employee appreciation luncheon on July 17.
"We've all been working a lot of late nights since the COVID-19 pandemic began and I was happy to see it recognized," she said. "The pandemic has shifted mainly to those investigations and coordinating with other employees and other counties."
Since she has been on board with the health department, Hodges has seen several public health concerns including Hepatitis C and last year's outbreak of Hepatitis A. Salmonella, eColi and the flu have also been major concerns - although none of which reached the pandemic levels of the coronavirus that re-directed the jobs of health workers.
"Usually we do disease investigations but since March, we've focused on COVID-19. We brought in extra staff and are coordinating those. You find a lot of odd situations with the COVID cases and we take a lot of calls from other counties because we serve an eight-county area," she explained.
As the epidemiologist for the local health department, Hodges has to deal with the latest outbreaks of diseases and illnesses and tries to always be reassuring to the people she deals with.
"People panic and get upset especially if they are being really careful or learn they have been around someone who has an illness," she said.
During the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the protocol for health department officials is to conduct contact tracing, which means that anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus is asked for a list of people they have been in contact with for the two days prior to showing any symptoms of the disease.
"That includes being in contact with someone not wearing a mask or not staying six feet apart," she explained.
Hodges initially planned to attend medical school but once she completed an epidemiology class, she knew she wanted to pursue that as her career. Dealing with the most recent pandemic, she said, brought even greater respect and appreciation for her field of work.
"It's good to see public health recognized for what we do," she said. "It's nice to be recognized as an employee because I have great co-workers. The COVID pandemic has brought us more difficult days and longer hours but being recognized makes it all worthwhile."
