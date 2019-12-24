It was the Christmas shoppers paradise at Farmers Market recently as artisans and crafters from the region displayed their handiwork to the public.
Over a dozen vendors set up their wares for purchase, to provide that unique and special gift during the Christmas season.
From candy to wooden plaques, clothing and jewelry, the offerings available for purchase had a wide realm of gift ideas for those on the Christmas gift list. Those attending the event got a special treat as well - vocal performances by students in vocal classes who belted out some of the season's traditional favorites along with some newer holiday songs that mark the season of giving.
The Holiday at the Market was sponsored by Downtown London in an effort to highlight the artisans in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.