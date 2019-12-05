Holiday online shopping savvy  

The holiday season is upon us, and many of us are going to shop online for at least some of our holiday purchases. Being smart when and where you shop online can help keep you from falling victim to cybercrime.
Only shop online when you know you have a secure internet connection. Shopping with an unsecure connection can make you an easy target for cyber thieves who can steal your credit card information. Remember public internet connections are not always secure, even if you are on your own device, and their security software may not always be up to date.
When buying online, look for a padlock symbol on the page and shop from sites that start with an https:// web address. This is additional assurance for you that the website encrypts your information as the transaction is processed.
Use credit cards instead of debit cards to make purchases online. The Fair Credit Billing Act limits your responsibility to the first $50 in charges if your credit card is used fraudulently, and many credit card companies will not hold you responsible for any fraudulent charges made online. Review your statements and report any suspicious transactions to your credit card company. You also can request a free credit report from the three credit reporting agencies.
Create strong passwords and PIN numbers. Use different combinations of upper and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols to make your passwords hard to crack. Do not use personally identifiable passwords such as your address, birthday or name in your passwords, as these are easy for thieves to figure out. Keep your passwords private. Do not share them with others or keep them in your wallet or purse as these can be stolen. Try to use different passwords for each of your online accounts.
Automatically set updates on your device to keep it up-to-date with the latest security features. This includes apps, browsers and your operating system. Keep your home internet network secure by password protecting your connection.
For more ways to protect your financial well-being, contact the Laurel County Extension office.
