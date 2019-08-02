Holly K. Dunn, the only known survivor of the serial murderer known as the Railroad Killer, spoke at the Laurel County Public Library last week about her healing process and answered questions from the audience.
Dunn wrote a book titled “Sole Survivor: The Inspiring True Story of Coming Face to Face with the Infamous Railroad Killer” in 2017 with Heather Ebert about how she healed, learned to forgive and didn’t let one night define the rest of her life. Dunn said most people expect her book to be sad because she had such a horrible thing happen to her, but this is only covered in the first chapter, while the rest of the 300 pages are dedicated to her healing process and what she called her “unconventional approach” to healing.
“I think it’s a happy book because I’m standing here in front of you today able to talk to you and that means that it’s happy, that I survived,” Dunn said. “There is lots of happiness in that book.”
Dunn and her boyfriend, Christopher Maier, were walking by the railroad tracks in Lexington near the University of Kentucky’s campus when approached by the Railroad Killer, who’s real name was Ángel Maturino Reséndiz (although he went by many aliases). Reséndiz killed Maier with a 52-pound rock before hitting Dunn with a different object and sexually assaulting her.
While this event would ruin the lives of many, Dunn worked endlessly to overcome her trauma, dealing with everything from accepting the loss of Maier to realizing that her tragedy did not make her a damaged person.
Dunn helped found an advocacy center for victims of abuse in Evansville, Indiana called Holly’s House. Some of the profit from each purchase of Dunn’s book goes to help fund Holly’s House.
Dunn still reunites annually with many of Maier’s friends who helped her heal. They call themselves the “Life is Good Group,” titling their friendship squad after Maier’s frequent use of the saying “life is good.”
Dunn would later live by herself, but she would always have people over so she wouldn’t be alone. She also slept with a butcher knife by her bed for some time.
“I was trying to be this big, strong person, but I really wasn’t,” Dunn said. “I couldn’t be at that time.”
Dunn later said her husband and kids have been vital to her healing (her firstborn son’s middle name is Christopher after Maier, and he also has an old book he had growing up).
However, she said she had to heal before she got married she had to do a lot of healing. Her now husband and Dunn dated a few months after the tragedy, but they eventually broke up because Dunn needed to process being sexually assaulted.
Dunn said she uses humor as a defense mechanism and that she can figure out a way to find something funny in basically anything whether it’s funny or not (adding that it is both a gift and a curse).
Dunn’s book is available at Barnes & Noble, Audible, Amazon and most places books are sold. She can be contacted to schedule an inspirational speaking event at www.hollykdunn.com.
