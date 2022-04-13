First United Methodist Church of London will host Holy Week Services from Thursday, April 14 to Easter Sunday, April 17.
Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services will be hosted in the beautiful Sanctuary of the church at 301 W. Fifth Street. Maundy Thursday will be a reflective service with a Celebration of Holy Communion on Thursday, April 14, at 7:00 p.m. Good Friday will be a darkened service with readings and music reflecting the crucifixion of Christ on Friday, April 15, at 7:00 p.m. Both services will also be Live Streamed via 1umctv.com and Facebook.com/LondonUMC.
An Easter Sunrise Service will be hosted at the outdoor Sue Bennett Shelter House on Sue Bennett Hill on Sunday, April 17, at 7:00 a.m.
Easter Services in the lovely Sanctuary of the church will be hosted at 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 17. An Easter Egg hunt for children will be hosted at 12:15 p.m. on the church grounds, with a luncheon following for kids and parents. The Easter Services at 11:00 a.m. will be broadcast via Radio at WFTG 106.9 FM and 1400 AM, and Live Streamed via 1umctv.com and Facebook.com/LondonUMC.
All are warmly welcome. For more information, please go to LondonUMC.org.
