Holy Week Services to be hosted by First Methodist  

First United Methodist Church of London will host a new variety of Holy Week Services from Monday, March 29 to Sunday, April 4. Both in-person and virtual options will be offered.
Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services will be hosted in the historic Sanctuary of the church. Maundy Thursday will be a reflective service with a Celebration of Holy Communion on Thursday, April 1, at 7 p.m. Good Friday will be a darkened service with readings and music reflecting the crucifixion of Jesus on Friday, April 2, at 7 p.m. Both services will also be Live Streamed via 1umctv.com and Facebook.com/LondonUMC.
An Easter Sunrise Service will be hosted at the outdoor Sue Bennett Shelter House on Sue Bennett Hill on Sunday, April 4, at 7:30 a.m.
Easter Services in the beautiful Sanctuary of the church will be hosted at 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 4. Children's Church with Geneva Williams will also be hosted during both services for children ages 6-11. Nursery will also be offered for children ages 5 and under. An Easter Egg hunt for kids will be hosted at 12 Noon on the church grounds, with alternate plans in place in case of inclement weather. The 11 a.m. service will be broadcast Live as always via Radio at WFTG 106.9 FM and 1400 AM, and Live Streamed via 1umctv.com and Facebook.com/LondonUMC.
Virtual only options will include beautiful music focusing on our Savior in Holy Week Musical Live Streams on Monday, March 29 to Wednesday, March 31 at 7 p.m. via Facebook.com/LondonUMC. A Lent-themed Bible Study will follow the Musical Live Stream on Wednesday featuring husband and wife pastors, Rev. Sean Ryan of First Methodist and Rev. Griffin Ryan of First Presbyterian. The Bible Study will also be Live Streamed via Facebook.com/LondonUMC.
All are warmly welcome to attend or watch Holy Week Services. Social distancing and masks will be incorporated for services hosted in the Sanctuary for the safety of our cherished church family and guests. For more information, please go to LondonUMC.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.