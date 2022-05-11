Photos by Erin Cox
The London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual banquet on Tuesday evening at the London Community Center. The chamber names three businesses of the year and three teachers of the year at the ceremony. Home Helpers Home Care was honored as the Large Business of the Year. Small Business of the Year went to Century 21 Advantage Realty. Laurel County Literacy Council was given the Non-Profit Business of the Year award. Three teachers Samantha Kirby, Jo Anna Sizemore, and Millie Floyd were also recognized - that story and photos will be published in next week's Sentinel-Echo.
