FRANKFORT - The Kentucky Office of Homeland Security has awarded the Laurel County Fiscal Court a $45,000 competitive grant to make necessary upgrades to the areas communications and infrastructure systems. Laurel County was one of only 31 counties awarded funds through the State Homeland Security Grant Program.
"Our first responders deserve to have every tool available to them when responding to emergency situations," Representative Regina Huff said. "This grant will allow for the purchase of state-of-the art technology that will be of great benefit to our first responders as they fulfill their duties."
The communications and infrastructure system is a vital component of the community's response to emergency situations. First responders regularly utilize radio communications, and other devices, when coordinating responses to emergency situations.
"I am proud of the investment that is being made to promote the safety of those in Laurel County," Representative Derek Lewis said. "These grants will assist our brave first responder, and will ensure our citizens will be well taken care of for years to come."
"Our first responders take a lot of risks on a daily basis by putting themselves in harm's way to ensure our safety," said Representative Robert Goforth. "We owe it to them to provide them with the best resources available that equips these everyday heroes with the tools they need to perform at the highest level."
This grant was made possible by the State Homeland Security Grant Program. Funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the State Homeland Security Grant Program (SHSGP) provides resources to city and county governments, special taxing districts, and public school districts to purchase first responder equipment, communications equipment, critical infrastructure protection, and cybersecurity protection.
"Our first responders work hard to navigate some difficult situations here in Eastern Kentucky," Representative Tommy Turner said. "With this grant, their work will now be much easier as they will now have updated radio technology to help them coordinate appropriate responses."
"This grant is great news for Laurel County," Representative Jim Stewart said. "I am proud that this investment is being made in our area, and look forward to seeing the benefits that this funding will bring."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.