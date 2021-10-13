With Flowers Bakery being the largest producer of honey buns in the U.S., it was only natural that some local vendors tried their hand at creating a new dish using honey buns as the main ingredient.
That new dish was the basis of a contest held during Cider Night at the Market on Saturday evening, with four contestants entering their new and unique food item for judging.
The judges had to rate each dessert by texture, taste and presentation. After sampling the delectables, the judges chose the entry from Southern Sips & Sweets - a honeybun waffle with gourmet apple pie filling and cream - as the top choice. In second place was a new take on using honey buns in desserts - bread pudding made of honey buns with ice cream with bourbon sauce. The other two entries included a honey bun in a cup with flavored ice cream and two mini honey buns with apple butter in the center, topped off with whipped cream on the side.
