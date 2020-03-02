London will soon be home to the family of a fallen military personnel, thanks to the donations of a national organization and a local business.
Holly Conrad, currently of Knott County, was in London on Friday, picking out some household necessities at Kemper Furniture for her new home in Elk Run Estates. That home was recently purchased on her behalf by Tunnel to Towers, a national non-profit organization that assists families of fallen and severely injured military personnel through their Gold Star Family program.
Remaxx realtor Debbie Hoskins oversaw the sale of the home for Conrad and then contacted Kenny Kemper of the London Kemper dealership to assist in furnishing the home.
"I called Kenny about being a part of this project and he was happy to help," Hoskins said. "He is donating two to three rooms of furniture for the family."
That donation was solidified on Friday when Conrad and her friend came to choose items for the new home.
"My husband, Timothy John Conrad - we called him T.J. - was serving in Afghanistan as a military police in the Army when he was killed on Feb. 23, 2012 - just two months before his 23rd birthday," Conrad said. "Our son Bentley was just 7 months old."
Conrad said she saw a message on Facebook about the Gold Star Family Home project two years ago and was thrilled when she was chosen as one of the recipients of the home. She chose to relocate in London.
"She could have picked anywhere in the United States to live and she chose London," Hoskins said. "I've worked with the Tunnel to Towers program and we closed on the house last week. I'm just honored to be a part of this project."
"I'm familiar with London. I bring my son here to Air Raid Trampoline Park often," she said. "And my mother lives in Somerset and my father lives in Hazard, so here I'm about halfway between them. And the Tunnel to Towers program said you can pick a newly built home or one being built. There are no newly built homes in Knott County."
Conrad said she was grateful for the home and the furniture, but was mostly honored that the story of her late husband would be told. T. J. Conrad had joined the Army Reserve just out of high school but later switched to active duty, hoping to make a career of military service. He was assigned to the 385th Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade (Airborne). In January 2012, he was deployed to Afghanistan and on Feb. 23, 2012, was killed when his unit came under small arms fire in Jalalabad, Nangarhar providence.
Conrad was permitted to choose a home for her family - which also includes a 2-year daughter as well as her son - and had seen the new homes in Elk Run Estates, off KY 229. She soon chose a house, which is paid for through the Tunnel to Towers program. An official dedication of the home is slatted for March 10, with local dignitaries and representatives from Tunnel 2 Towers participating.
"I'm really excited and this will help financially," Conrad said. "This will be home to my son as he grows up and he will have a home when he gets older and on his own."
Conrad, who is currently a nursing student set to graduate in April, said she will make her official move to London after graduation. She now works as an X-ray technician, which inspired her to get her degree in nursing so she could better provide for her family.
The furniture donation from Kemper's was an added and unexpected bonus to the new life Conrad and her family are facing. On Friday, she chose a living room suite and kitchen suite as part of the donation from Kemper's.
Kenny Kemper said he was happy to help the family.
"My father started this business in 1963 and we've been here in London since the 1990s," Kemper said. "We've been successful here and this is a way to give back to the community."
Conrad looks forward to the move to Laurel County, especially for the many opportunities for her children. Son Bentley currently plays football and soccer and she is excited to get him started in the various programs offered to youth in the area.
"I'm very very thankful that he (Kemper) is doing this," Conrad said. "I'm really appreciative. I'm excited about moving here because there's a lot more to do here."
