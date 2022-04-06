The Laurel County Public Library offers a wealth of activities for all ages.
On Monday, ladies of all ages gathered to create their own "Handsewn Bunny" for the Easter season.
Participants hand sewed the bunny, stuffed it, then cut the bunny outline from fabric squares for a festive and simple decoration.
The library also offers family take-home projects as well as concerts and activities for adults, teens, tweens and children. Children's reading hour and other activities encourage reading skills and family participation.
