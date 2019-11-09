Pastor Dustin Sims and members of Horse Creek Baptist Church invite all to join in the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the church and the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the present building at its Homecoming Sunday, Nov. 10.
Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. with a worship service at 11 a.m.
Bro. Jared Styles will bring the message. Special music will be provided.
A delicious meal and time to renew old friendships will immediately follow the worship service.
Horse Creek Baptist Church is located at 1863 Hwy 80, Manchester, Kentucky.
Call 606-59802806 for more information.
"For thou, O God...hast given me the heritage of those that fear thy name," Psalm 61:5.
"One generation shall praise they works to another and shall declare they might acts," Psalm 145:4.
