It's almost a deja vu` situation for Dr. Barry Williams as he makes his return to London.
"I'm treating patients who are the children of my former patients," Williams said.
Williams previously practiced pediatric medicine with Lexington Clinic at their London location on West Fifth Street. But when that practice closed, he took his specialties elsewhere.
The expansion of Hoskins Medical Clinic, however, now has him back in London where he was on hand to celebrate the new venture in his medical career.
The staff of Hoskins Medical Center hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday morning to celebrate the opening of their pediatric unit that extends to Williams' expertise.
Hoskins Medical Center, established by Dr. Robert Hoskins, is a multi-specialty medical practice.
"We offer drug treatment programs, mental health counselors, labs and X-rays and regular care," Williams said. "We have nurse practitioners who can assist you so you don't have to go somewhere else for tests. We are accepting all new patients, from infants to elderly and we have people answering the phones, not a recording. We think it makes people feel better to talk to a person instead of a recording or push buttons to talk to someone."
Hoskins Medical Center is open weekdays except Wednesday, but Williams said in case of emergencies, he can speak with patients virtually as well.
Joining Williams is Nurse Practitioner Reagen Loughran, whose staff is more than happy to assist patients, new and old, with their personal needs.
"We have five clinics in the area - the closest in Manchester and Barbourville," she said. "As for the pediatrics, we can treat anyone from birth to 21, and those with special needs, up to age 26."
Hoskins Medical Center has five locations in southeastern Kentucky including Manchester and Barbourville.
Hoskins Medical Center is located on Reuben Street in London, just past the 16th Street intersection and up the hill off Main Street. To schedule your appointment, call their office at (606) 862-7000 or (606) 862-6550.
