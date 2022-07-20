A hostage situation that evolved from an undercover drug buy has resulted in what the Laurel County Sheriff's Office termed as the largest drug bust in the history of their department.
All told, according to published reports, over 45 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 20,000 pressed Fentanyl pills and nearly 5 pounds of cocaine were confiscated as a result of the investigation.
That also includes five people housed in the Laurel County Correctional Center on drug trafficking charges as well as the confiscation of an assortment of illicit drugs.
The hostage situation came about early Monday morning when Sheriff's officials were taking part in an undercover drug buy. The vehicle carrying three persons refused to stop along I-75, and reportedly rammed a Sheriff's cruiser and caused another collision involving a cruiser. When that suspect vehicle stopped, one of the men inside the vehicle turned a gun on the other two passengers - thus creating a hostage situation.
Sheriff's officials reported finding over a pound of methamphetamine and several hundred pressed Fentanyl pills in that investigation.
Arrested on Monday were:
• Christopher Andrew Brown, 43, of 465 Channing Way in Lexington, charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police in motor vehicle; reckless driving; first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; possession of marijuana; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; license to be in possession, and parole violation for felony offense. He has separate cases listed on Laurel County Correctional Center website that total $11,500 cash bond.
• Travis M. Jefferson, 34, 1145 Sparks Road, Lexington, charged with serving parole violation warrant; first-degree promoting contraband; persistent felony offender I; failure to appear; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. His bond is listed as $10,000 cash on each charge.
• Justin A. Cooper, 45, 2117 Cornerstone Drive, Lexington, is charged with possession of handgun by a convicted felon; probation violation for felony offense, two counts; and failure to appear, two counts. Notations on Jailtracker indicate that no bond is allowed.
Further investigation then took Sheriff's officials to a residence in Lexington, where they found nearly 44 pounds of methamphetamine, almost 5 pounds of cocaine and 19,000 dosage units of pressed Fentanyl.
Arrested there were:
• Ariadna Lemus Fuentes, listed as Lemus on JailTracker, 26, of Cambridge Drive in Lexington is charged as a federal prisoner with no bond allowed.
• Jose Alberto Valles Espinoza, listed as Alberto Valles, 34, who is a Mexican national, is charged as a federal prisoner with no bond allowed.
The latter two were booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center on Tuesday night.
