Numerous contestants fought through tears and stuffed their guts in the Sam 103.9/96.7 Kool Gold Old Town Grill Hot Wing Eating Contest. The top three who ate the most wings qualified for first, second and third place, receiving $100, $75 and $50 respectively. Dale Jones got third place, Jason Wagers was given second and Alan Brocks was crowned first.
Hot Wing Eating Contest challenges contestants at World Chicken Festival
