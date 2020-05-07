How COVID-19 testing works in Laurel County

With limited testing kits amid the COVID-19 pandemic, medical professionals must limit the number of patients tested for the virus. Through the examination of symptoms and an inquiry into a patient's exposure to someone with a confirmed case of the illness, medical centers determine who is in the most need for testing.
In Laurel County, Saint Joseph London, First Care, Hoskins Medical Center and Physicians Express are among those offering COVID-19 testing. Saint Joseph alone can test 70 patients each day, Monday through Friday. Hoskins Medical Center has, on some days, tested more than 30 individuals in a single day.
"If a patient calls the office to request COVID-19 testing, we send them a packet through their email and set up an appointment with one of our providers through a mobile app," said Reagen Loughran, nurse practitioner and clinical coordinator with Hoskins Medical Center. "If a patient has confirmation that they've been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, then we do test them. If they have a majority of the symptoms of the COVID-19, they get tested as well."
Loughran estimates Hoskins to have tested at least 200 patients thus far. Tests are done via drive-in, to limit the spread of the virus. A nasal swab is taken from the patient and sent for testing. Results are returned 24 to 48 hours later.
Those who are infected with COVID-19 and are suffering only mild symptoms are sent home to quarantine. If an individual tests positive and exhibit severe symptoms, they are sent to Saint Joseph London for emergency medical care.
Saint Joseph also offers COVID-19 testing; however, the process for getting a test is different from the process seen at Hoskins Medical.
"In order to receive a COVID-19 test, patients must be referred by their physician/healthcare provider," said Mary Brahnam, director of marketing and communications for CHI Saint Joseph Health. "Those who do not have a primary care physician/healthcare provider can call (859) 313-2255 to schedule a virtual visit with a physician or advanced practice clinician with CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group to be screened for testing criteria."
To receive a physician referral for a COVID-19 test, patients must be part of Priority 1 or Priority 2 as outlined in prioritization guidelines from the Department for Public Health.
Priority 1 includes symptomatic health care workers and hospitalized patients.
Priority 2 includes members of these groups who are experiencing symptoms: first responders. Those who are over age 60, or those who are currently living in a congregant setting, those who have a pre-existing medical condition or those who have been in close contact with any person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or was exhibiting or complaining of symptoms of COVID-19 at the time of the encounter.
Priority 3 includes individuals who work for critical infrastructure, with symptoms; or asymptomatic health care workers and first responders, those who work or live in a congregate-care facility such as long-term care or assisted living, or correctional facilities who may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Anyone in these categories can call the referral site at 606.330.6904 for screening and scheduling of the testing.
Common COVID-19 symptoms include fever, tiredness and dry cough. Some people may experience aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat and diarrhea.
For more information on COVID-19 and COVID-19 testing, contact the Laurel County Health Department at (606) 878-7754.
