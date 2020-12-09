London Downtown’s Love Local Fund is a combined effort with the London-Laurel County Chamber and The Leadership Collective to raise funds to help small locally owned businesses who are struggling during this current climate. The fund will provide need-based assistance to these businesses based on their need as defined in the application process.
All donations to this fund have come from private citizens and businesses in London-Laurel County.
London Downtown is proud of this community and its efforts has raised over $27,000 so far for the Love Local Fund.
“The London Laurel County Chamber of Commerce is focused on the success of every business in our community and is excited to partner with London Downtown and the Leadership Collective to raise much needed funds to help our local businesses during this time of need,” said Deanna Herrmann executive director of the London-Laurel Chamber.
Phil Smith with the Leadership Collective said the organization is proud to be part of this initiative to support local businesses.
“It is refreshing to be able to do something positive this year." Julie Rea, interim director of London Downtown, said. "It seems like 2020 has been a struggle for nearly everyone. Whether it’s emotionally, financially or physically, it’s just been a hard year. London Downtown has made a constant effort to be a champion for all London-Laurel County small businesses during this season, not just the ones downtown. We’ve been doing a lot of promotions for the businesses, sharing any and all info we can to help them, and to keep the community thinking about supporting our local businesses. We need our local businesses, not just in downtown, but throughout the community. They help make this community unique and truly special.
"I’ve reminded folks numerous times that we’ve asked for donations from many of these businesses," she said. "They’ve faithfully supported our ball teams, kid’s trips, church projects, etc. throughout the years, now it’s time for us as a community to rally and lend a generous hand back to them.”
London Downtown is in the process of making the grant applications to business owners available and will be opening applications soon. Follow London Downtown on Facebook and Instagram @londonkydowntown for latest updates and information.
HOW TO DONATE
Donations made by check can be made to London Downtown – Love Local Fund at any Hometown Bank location or mailed to London Downtown Attn. Love Local Fund, P.O. Box 3332, London, KY 40743.
Donations to be processed by credit card can be made using the link: tinyurl.com/londonkylovelocal.
If you have any questions about how you or your organization can help with the Love Local Fund, contact Julie Rea, London Downtown Interim Director at (606)224-1126 or email londonkydowntown@gmail.com.
All donations are tax deductible.
