Over 300 motorcycles zoomed into London on Wednesday evening, stopping for a meal and an overnight rest, en route to Indianapolis.
The riders were part of the annual American Legion Legacy Riders, a group that uses the multi-state ride as a fundraiser for scholarships on behalf of wounded military personnel.
The group was welcomed by London Mayor Troy Rudder, who read a proclamation declaring Wednesday, August 2, 2019 as American Legion Legacy Run Day in London. Rudder added that the city had made a financial donation previously.
Kelly Burton, co-director of the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission, also presented American Legion National Commander Brett Reistad with a $250 donation. Other groups also presented donations to the organization, totaling over $9,000.
Reistad also recognized the American Legion Post 16 in London as well as their Ladies Auxiliary and Post 16 Legion Riders. With Wildcat Harley Davidson hosting the meal and ceremony, the dealership was also presented with a certificate of appreciation.
The group left Florida on Monday and traveled along scenic routes along the way in their 14th annual ride. They traveled from Florida to Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky before arriving at their final destination in Indianapolis. Several sites were recognitions at cemeteries and American Legion posts along the way.
