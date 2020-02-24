The Hunter Hills Elementary academic team is heading for regional competition after taking the district championship on Feb. 8. The team, under the direction of coach Amy Binder, will now test their knowledge and skills in the Governor's Cup Regional competition at McKee Elementary School on Feb. 29.
The team members took the following awards:
• 1st Place Quick Recall: Team members - Weston Ooten, Alex Looney, Trace Wood, Timmy Barnes, Brayden Tipton, Hunter Williams, Adam Janes, Aaron Mounts, Maleah Hammonds, Ceridwan Jones, Caleb Marion, Brayden Henson, Talon Robinson, Michael Sparkman, Aubrey Grubbs, Caden Beard, Landon Tibbs
• 2nd Place Future Problem Solving: Brayden Tipton, Weston Ooten, Aubrey Grubb, Michael Sparkman
• Math Written Assessment: 2nd Place Caleb Marion, 4th Place Trace Wood, 5th Place Brayden Henson
• Science Written Assessment: 1st Place Brayden Tipton, 2nd Place Talon Robinson
• Social Studies Written Assessment: 1st Place Alex Looney, 5th Place Trace Wood
• Language Arts Written Assessment: 2nd Place Ceridwan Jones, 3rd Place Hunter Hensley
• Arts and Humanities Written Assessment: 1st Place Weston Ooten, 2nd Place Alex Looney, 5th Place Adam Janes
• Composition: 1st Place (TIE) Maleah Hammonds, 1st Place (TIE) Ceridwan Jones, 4th Place Adam Janes
Mrs. Amy Binder is the coach of the academic team. Brian Bond is principal.
