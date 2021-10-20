Hunter Hills Girl Scout Troop collects, delivers food to Good Samaritan House

Girl Scout Troop 2115 from Hunter Hills Elementary recently collected food items for the Good Samaritan House. On Friday, Oct. 15, the troop delivered the goods - including a cooked meal for the residents - to the facility on East Fourth Street.
The troop is under the leadership of Cherish Brooks. Those participating were: Madison Brooks,10; Natalie Adkins, 14; Nevaeh Adkins, 10; Brandy Adkins, 12; Brianna Adkins, 11; and Destiny Scalf,13. Also participating but not pictured were Kaylee Johnson, 10; Arizona Yocum, 10; and co-leader Joye Bennett.
Items collected included: 9 loafs of Sara Lee classic white bread donated by Bimbo Bakery, 6 bottles of soda, 1 case of bottled waters,1 gallon Tampico juice, 2 packs of cheese; peanut butter, pot of chili, cupcakes, crackers, cheese and crackers, butter, 2 pots of vegetable soup and pot of chicken noodle soup.
Brooks said the original plan was for the troop to collect the items, prepare the food, then serve the meal to the residents of the homeless shelter. However, an outbreak of COVID-19 restricted the troop from serving the meal as planned. Brooks said she hoped the troop could repeat their efforts at another time when the girls could complete the goal by serving the residents.
