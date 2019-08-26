Hunter Hills principal named KAPE Leader of the Year

As he begins his 10th year as principal at Hunter Hills Elementary, Brian Bond views his role in the lives of the students and staff as a ministry.
Bond was named the Kentucky Association of Professional Educators (KAPE) Leader of the Year earlier this year. His selection came from a nomination sent in by one of the staff members at the school.
Bond said he was honored by the nomination, not to mention the final selection by KAPE committee members, naming him as the winner. But he would not take credit for the award solely on his own behalf, crediting his school staff as the real winners.
"I'm very excited," he said. "I have a staff who works together and sacrifices to make kids' lives better."
He holds himself to high standards when it relates to his role as an educator.
"Both my parents retired as school administrators and my grandmother retired as a teacher. She started out teaching in a one room school house. My uncle also retired as an educator and I learned a lot from him - he was my fourth grade teacher," he said.
Despite his award, however, Bond said he still strives to reach the standards set by his family members.
"I'm not yet at their level," he said. "My parents challenged me to be better than them but that's a hard goal to reach. I don't think I'm there yet."
Hunter Hills is constantly improving, although it is one of the highest poverty level schools in the state and the highest in the Laurel County school district, he said.
"We have the highest number of students qualifying for free and reduced meals and the highest transient students in the county, with the large number of students we have enrolled," he said. "But our test scores are consistently improving and that's a great reflection on the staff and students here. I see kids overcome tremendous barriers to improve."
"We have one of the highest performing high poverty schools in the state," he continued. "We rank as the Top 2 or 3. I see teachers and staff helping the students to overcome challenges to be successful."
He also credits the community for their support of functions at the school.
"We're undergoing construction and the new bus loop, parking lot and parent pickup and drop off areas have done well, especially with it all being new. But we had an open house and served hot dogs. We had over a thousand staff, students and parents here for that," he said.
Bond began his teaching career in Jackson County before joining the Laurel County system as a physical education teacher at Colony Elementary. Combined, he had 15 years experience before taking the principal job at Hunter Hills.
Now beginning his first decade at the helm of the school's administration, he sees many needs of the students and looks at encouraging students - and parents - as a ministry.
Bond himself is a minister and currently is Children's Minister at Soul's Harbor Church. His compassion for others, especially children, is his primary interest in both areas of his professions as a minister and school administrator. He describes his love for children as his own younger attitude.
"I'm just an overgrown kid myself," he said. "I love people and I feel as if I'm ministering to the students here every day. I touch more lives here in a week than I could do in a church in a month."
Some of his ministry with children applies to his own personal life. Currently Bond has two daughters in college and two younger children, ages 5 and 2 1/2, at home. He feels the need to both educate and minister to all of them as well as the many students at Hunter Hills.
While being nominated for the KAPE Leadership award, Bond was also nominated at the national level.
"I was nominated for the NAESP award (National Association of Elementary School Principals) and I was a runner-up for the state of Kentucky," he said. "That award honors a principal and superintendent. I was very proud to be nominated for that."
But while he has received some recognition at both the state and national levels for professional educators, Bond still remains humble and appreciative of the staff that makes up the administrative levels of Hunter Hills Elementary School.
"I have a great staff here. As a professional, I'm very proud of this school," he said.
