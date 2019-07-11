Hunter Hills renovation underway

After over 20 years, the heating and cooling system at Hunter Hills Elementary has outlasted its life expectancy.
So when some renovations to the school was planned, installing a geothermal system was the solution to upgrade the school.
David Jackson with Hacker Brothers told school administrators of the numerous projects underway at the southern Laurel County elementary school during Monday night's meeting of the Laurel County School Board. Jackson explained the renovation/remodeling was a "three phase project" that involved installing the geothermal system and redesigning the bus loop and parent pickup areas. He was joined by the architect for the project, who provided some pictures of the current construction.
The two explained the geothermal system involves 60 wells that are 400 feet deep with eight miles of pipe. The renovation of the pickup/drop-off sections requires additional asphalt and pavement but will get traffic off South US 25 and onto the school property without the previous traffic tie-up on the main roadways, Jackson said.
The new design will also offer a "split" in which buses will go one way to unload while the parents will have another route to further speed up the process. Additional light poles and asphalt will also be featured in the redesign.
Even the entrance and exit areas will see a new look, as there will now be three lanes offered to parents who pick up their children. The bus loop will easily accommodate the currently scheduled 12 buses as well as allow for more room for additional vehicles if needed.
The design has an additional 200 square feet of concrete for the new routes and a retainer wall has been added to accommodate the widened roadway.
Although the canopies will not be in place when school begins next month, that part of the construction project is expected to be completed soon after.
Board members also approved some change orders on the project. Nixon Power Services showed a decrease in costs of $1,036, while Complete Electric Systems also came under the projected budget. Complete Electric Systems decreased their projected amount by $960 while Cape Electric Supply showed a decrease in costs of $6,403.
But while some costs dropped for the project, some others reflected an increase. The items listed on that section included an additional $6,689 to Central Kentucky Sheet Metal and $5,534 to Brown Sprinkler. The total of those changes increases the change orders to $3,823.
