Hunter Hills UNITE Club gets creative with activities during COVID restrictions

During the 2020-2021 school year, teaching isn’t halted; it has been altered. Teachers are teaching in-person and through Home Correspondence Instruction (HCI). Teachers are known for their creativity and are very inventive with their instruction. At Hunter Hills Elementary School in Laurel County, their UNITE Club has been very creative. Their UNITE Service Corps Member and Club Sponsor, Tara Miracle, is providing creative instruction and activities to her club members and students through this time.
Hunter Hills UNITE Club Mission Statement is: UNITE Club members who agree to educate themselves and their communities, including youth and their peers, on the importance of remaining drug free, and to help raise awareness about the dangers of substance misuse or abuse, and all the issues that surround drug use, by being a positive active force in their communities and schools. Moreover, there has been smaller class sizes and visitors can’t come in at this time to meet with large groups of students. At this time, there are 43 members including Miracle. Therefore, Miracle uses inventive ideas on giving her fourth-grade students a memorable experience.
Miracle’s students made Christmas and Valentine's cards for all of the residents at Laurel Heights Nursing Home. She interviewed and recorded guest speakers and displayed the videos on Google drive for students in classrooms and UNITE Club members. Staff at Hunter Hills were used as some guest speakers. For example, she included an interview with Mayor Troy Rudder of London. Mayor Rudder explained to students about his role in the community and gives them advice for their future. This opportunity is a great experience for students to learn to be active within their community.
