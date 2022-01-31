London honored one of its own on Monday, with a huge turnout by friends, family and first responders.
Funeral services for London Police Lt. Travis Hurley were conducted at First Baptist Church of East Bernstadt on Monday afternoon. His brothers in service, London City Police officers, served as pallbearers and carried Hurley's flag-draped casket from the church as bagpipes played "My Old Kentucky Home." Looking on were other members of the London Police Department, Laurel Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, London City Fire Department and other county fire department officials.
London City Police led the procession from the church, with other first responder agencies participating in the escort to Hurley's final resting place. Driving under the huge American flag positioned on School Street included vehicles from Brodhead, Danville and Corbin Police departments as well as Jackson and Pulaski County Sheriff's Offices. Every Laurel County fire department was represented in the procession, as were Ambulance Inc. and the London-Laurel Rescue Squad.
Hurley passed away on Thursday evening after being hospitalized for several weeks with COVID. He had served with the London City Police for 20 years before his retirement, where he earned the rank of Lieutenant and also served as a K-9 officer. After retiring, Hurley re-joined the city police where he was a School Resource Officer for the Laurel County Public School district.
