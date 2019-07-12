Two familiar faces in the Laurel County school district will be taking on different roles.
Tharon Hurley and Kenna Williams have both been employed in various positions in the school system but were recently promoted. Hurley was named as the new assistant superintendent, a position recently created as an administrative role to assist the superintendent and deputy superintendent.
Hurley has been employed in the Laurel County School System since 1996 and has served as a teacher, principal, guidance counselor and has held several administrator positions. He has been serving as chief academic officer since 2013.
Hurley received his undergraduate degree in elementary education, master’s degree in counseling, and Rank 1 certification from Eastern Kentucky University. Additionally, he received his supervisor of instruction and superintendent certification through Eastern Kentucky University.
Hurley and wife Annie are parents to two children, Zach and Regan.
Williams is vacating her position as assistant principal of North Laurel High School to become the new director of secondary education. She has been employed in the Laurel County School district since 1999. Williams has been a teacher, academic team coach and soccer coach.
Williams received her undergraduate degree in biology and secondary education and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Union College. She also received her certification for instructional leadership and principal certification from Union College.
She and her husband have two children.
