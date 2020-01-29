Hurley promoted to London Police Lieutenant

London Police Chief Darrel Kilburn promoted Sgt. Travis Hurley to Lieutenant.
Lt. Hurley has been a law enforcement officer for approximately 19 years and began his career at the London Police Department.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve within this new role and look forward to continuing to work with the great men and women at the London Police Department who are wholeheartedly committed to serving the citizens of London,” Lt. Hurley said. “It’s a blessing to be a part of the Department.”
In 2003, Hurley became a Patrol Training Officer, in 2004 he became a K-9 Officer. With K-9 “Tugger” for four years, and in 2008 he became a Sergeant. He currently is a trained in Crisis Intervention as well as is an Instructor for Active Resistance Training.
“I am proud of Travis and the job he has done at the Department, he’s served in a commendable manner and has a genuine love for this community, as well as his fellow officers,” Chief Kilburn said.
