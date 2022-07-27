A three-year project to widen Interstate 75 in Laurel County wrapped last week — giving drivers a safer way to travel the high-traffic route from Exit 29 in Corbin to Covington.
The $120 million project — divided into a northern and southern section — expanded the 14-mile north- and south-bound corridors from four to six lanes. In northern Laurel County, work included widening 10 miles of roadway from just south of KY 909 to Exit 41 in London, building two new bridge overpasses on US 25 and adding truck climbing lanes near Woods Creek Lake Dam where the incline is steep. All lanes were expected to open Saturday.
“I’m excited to announce the completion of the I-75 widening project in Laurel County,” Governor Andy Beshear said, “which provides more efficient travel along this critical regional and national commerce corridor. Now travelers have a continuous, wider route to help them move south to north from Corbin to Covington.”
Jim Gray, Secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, added, “Travelers will soon reap the rewards of years of construction to deliver this transformative project that will make travel more efficient and provide more lanes to get to your destination faster.”
The I-75 widening project in southern Laurel County was completed last December and widened four miles in both directions. The project also included the reconstruction of the bridges over the Little Laurel River.
More than 13 miles of I-75 were widened in Rockcastle County in 2020 — including the replacement of five bridges and overpasses, new truck climbing lanes, and new traffic cameras at Exits 59 and 62.
L-M Asphalt Partners LTC, doing business as ATS Construction, of Lexington were contracted to complete both sections of the Laurel County I-75 widening project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.