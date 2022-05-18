Getting older has its pros and cons.
But making the most of the later years of life is a goal that Debbie Gilbert with IGOT Communities is spreading to seniors across the region.
IGOT stands for Independently Growing Old Together and encourages positive interaction among those ages 55 and up. Its mission, according to its website, is "to help make the world around us a better, happier and healthier place. Our mission is to promote thriving by connecting, educating and empowering."
To emphasize that, Gilbert teamed with True Choice Development to sponsor a weekend of activities. Friday evening hosted a catered dinner with a comedy show following. Saturday brought a wealth of crafters blended in with a garden show featuring potted plants as well as a silent auction with items ranging from handmade kitchen towels, home decor, jewelry, gift certificates and other items.
Saturday evening featured BINGO, with prizes for winners beginning with potted plants and moving to gift cards for groceries and gas. The big prizes included a firepit with two chairs and a gas grill with a $100 grocery card added in.
Gilbert explained the role of IGOT Communities, which assists the senior population with staying active and enjoying life. The partnership between IGOT's local group and True Choice Development is currently constructing a senior living complex on KY 192. That community will feature an apartment complex with a meeting place, pool, indoor golf and other activities. In the back of the housing area, along the wooded area, privately owned homes will offset the complex.
To learn more about IGOT Communities, contact Gilbert at (606) 657-5031, via email at debbie@igotcommunities.com, or their website at https://igotcommunities.com.
