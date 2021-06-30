Ike Adams' Points East column started with an editor's quiz about 'talking down-home'

The Sentinel-Echo was the first newspaper to run Ike Adams’s column, which ran for nearly 40 years. Adams’s column was born after he answered a quiz put together by then-managing editor Charles House in Sept. 1981 about “talking down-home.” According to Ike’s brother Andy, Ike was invited to write a column about mountain living thereafter.
Here is Adams’s response to the quiz:
Dear editor:
Hardly a challenge (last week’s “Musings” column about talking down-home) if head of Blair Branch (Letcher County) meanings qualify. In the event that they don’t, my Dad would say you’re quare.
Pieplant. Rhubarb, a common garden plant that needs no further explanation.
Snathe. Can be used as a verb or noun. As a noun it’s the handle of a “mowing blade” — not the part you hold on to, but the twisting part that has two other handles on it. If you ain’t satisfied with that, go over to McWhorter’s and ask for a mowing blade. As a verb it means to mow or cut grass —if we don’t snathe that rye down it’s going to go to seed.
Old Christmas. Jan. 5 is old Christmas eve and if you go to the barn at midnight and listen carefully and not let them know you’re there, the animals will talk to each other (they always caught me). Jan. 6 is Old Christmas Day.
Pore do. Poor job. Unsatisfactory results. He made a pore do of painting the barn.
Render. As in lard. One takes the fat off a freshly killed hog and boils it to render lard.
Five spot. A five dollar bill (seems too obvious). I’m open to being surprised with this one.
Lining. You can line a quilt with cotton or an old blanket.
Crackling. The somewhat dried pieces of fat left over from rendering lard. Makes great seasoning for cornbread.
Suckering. Pulling unwanted sprouts off tobacco plants. On Rockhouse Creek in Letcher County, where they don’t grow tobacco, suckering means gigging suckers when they “run” into the shoals to nest. You can also sucker a Yankee into doing something stupid.
Mess. All you need to cook at one time to feed whoever’s eating. “I’m going to the garden and pick a mess of beans. It’ll take a big mess cause we got company.”
Rocking chair. (Come on.) A four-legged chair mounted on two rockers, particularly useful in getting the baby to sleep.
Poke (or puss). A paper bag. A poke full of groceries.
Bug-dust. An insecticide used mainly to kill bean bugs. Blue Dragon was the leading brand when I was growing up.
To set. (Missed that one earlier.) Could mean to plant, as I’m going to set some onions. Or, that hen’s gone to settin’, so I’m going to set her on 20 eggs. You also have to let kraut set for two weeks before it’s fit to eat.
Now, here’s some more for you:
Right smart.
A risin(g) noun, pronounced with a silent ‘g’
Sheepish
Signs is right
New wrinkle on my horn
A doozie
Pert nert
Dull as a … (fill in the blank)
Switch tree
Foot-washing
Snake bit
Foddering time (describe top-fodder)
Wasper
I’ll buy a cup of coffee if you can do all of these without any research. I got all of yours on the first reading, ’cept I’m still not sure about five spot.
Good reading, Mr. House. Your column is the most entertaining thing to hit London since mini-skirts.
Best,
Ike Adams
After that Letter to the Editor, Ike Adams was invited to write a column for the newspaper, which focused on mountain living. His column was initially called “Down Home” under the Points East section of the paper. Later, his column was simply called “Points East.”
Here is his first column:
Remember when plow lines were used to wash water?
By Ike Adams
The well rope broke right in the middle.
“Somebody better go get a long piece of plow line so we can draw a drink of water. Might as well get a bucket too (cause the last one sunk).”
Drawing water is the most unpleasant memory of my childhood, mostly because of the amount of water I had to draw with an ice-frozen rope, from a 25-foot-to-the-water well, in a pick bucket, to put out a washing every Saturday morning in January.
We had some bricks piled up in sort of a circle nearly two feet high and just right so a number 2 wash tub would fit on top of the bricks.
You know the rest … we built a fire and het the water, carried and dumped it in the Maytag and started over.
Meantime, while the wash water was heating, we filled up two other numbers 2s with well water right behind the machine — one with Clorox water and bluing and one with clear rinse water.
No time to rest either; by the time the two cold tubs were full, the wash water was hot.
Three cycles of torture later the wash was “drying” on the clothesline, right? Not so. They froze as stiff as a fresh-dried ground hog hide.
One time my best shirt had been hanging, froze on the line, for over two weeks. I decided I’d hang it up in the house behind a stove so it would thaw out and dry. The temperature was below zero and there was bout a foot of snow on the ground.
Well sir, I went out and got my shirt off the line, but when I started up the porch steps, I slipped and fell. My shirt hit the porch so hard it broke both arms off. I still blame it all on drawing water.
On Sunday night we had to draw enough water (just two tubs full) to bath in but that didn’t amount to much compared to a washing. Anyway, drawing water for both events was always prearranged — it was the common, everyday dry bucket that caused cain to be raised and family harmony to be totally disrupted.
Picture this: Jan. 18 (Monday), 9 p.m., 10 degrees below zero.
Me: “Hey Keith, we need some water and I drawed the last buckets.”
(Silence)
Me: “Hey Mom, I even helped wash the dishes — makeee himmm get some waterrrr.”
(Silence)
Me: “Mom???”
Mom: “Keith!”
Keith: “He’s the one that wants a drink.”
Mom: “You’ll want some before you go to bed.”
Keith: “Sheeeeet.”
Mom: “KEITH!”
Keith got the water and I just grinned. It just hurts the devil out of your hands when you draw water and it’s below zero, and I’ve gone to considerable length to win an argument so I wouldn’t have to.
“Don’t set your temperature above 65 degrees,” they’ll advise you now. “Freeze your hind ends off and be a real American.” At 65 degrees? Them people never seen their water bucket freeze over so hard that you couldn’t crack it with the dipper.
I’ll admit that we didn’t try to keep a fire going in the kitchen, but we did in the bedrooms and it still got way below 65 degrees. (I still ain’t figured out why we didn’t just take the water bucket to a bedroom instead of leaving it out in the kitchen to freeze.)
Now, I ain’t going to quit this column without leaving you a question to ponder and one that I’ll deal with here in a week or two. Think back now; what’s the worst thing that ever happened to you going to the outhouse after dark?
Send ‘em in, folks. Your name won’t be mentioned if you don’t want it to.
