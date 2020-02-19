February 13th will make a year since Troy has passed. March 1st will make 2 years since Sherry has passed. We miss them more each day. Even if we had gotten 30 or even 40 more years with these two, it still wouldn't have been enough time. So to all that in reading this cherish every minute you get with your loved ones because you never know when that last moment might be. The family continues to ask for prayer and just want to say thank you to anyone that has helped during our hardest times.
In memoriam
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Hazel Johnson, age 64, of London, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her residence. She was the mother of Jason Johnson and wife Becky of London; the sister of Helen Calebs and husband Glenn, and Herbert King both of London, and Lois King of East Bernstadt. She was also bl…
Most Popular
Articles
- Robbery investigation leads to discovery of drugs; Man charged pending sentencing on prior drug case
- Arrests Feb. 7-9, 2020
- Four arrested, charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
- Escaped inmate located and incarcerated
- BIRD WATCHING: Bald eagles nesting in area
- North Laurel archery claims first in Bad to the Bow Invitational
- North Laurel claims 4th place at national competition
- New procedure allows doctors to diagnosis, stage lung cancer without surgery
- LAUREL COUNTY COOKING COLUMN: Not my finest moment
- South Laurel's Cromer, Collett, Steele named finalists for Mr. and Miss Basketball
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.