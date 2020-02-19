In memoriam

February 13th will make a year since Troy has passed. March 1st will make 2 years since Sherry has passed. We miss them more each day. Even if we had gotten 30 or even 40 more years with these two, it still wouldn't have been enough time. So to all that in reading this cherish every minute you get with your loved ones because you never know when that last moment might be. The family continues to ask for prayer and just want to say thank you to anyone that has helped during our hardest times.

