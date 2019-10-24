FRANKFORT, Ky. – Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced Monday that in-person absentee voting is now open statewide for Kentucky's November 5 General Election.
"Voters who are not able to vote at the polls on Election Day for various reasons can vote absentee before November 5, if eligible, either in-person or by mail," said Grimes, Kentucky’s Chief Election Official. "I encourage all Kentucky voters to make their voice heard and go vote - it's a right and a responsibility."
To be qualified to vote by in-person absentee ballot, a voter must be:
- Out of the county on election day
- Advanced in age, disabled, or ill
- Military, their Dependents, or an Overseas Citizen
- Military personnel confined to base and learn of your confinement within seven days or less of an election
- Student or resident who temporarily resides outside of the county
- Voter or the spouse of a voter who has surgery scheduled that will require hospitalization on Election Day
Pregnant woman in third trimester
Eligible Kentuckians may vote by in-person absentee ballot prior to November 5, General Election Day. Voters should contact their county clerk for absentee voting hours. In-person absentee voting closes on November 4, the day before the General Election.
Eligible voters may request a mail-in absentee ballot application from their county clerk in person or via telephone, fax, or email. The deadline to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot with the county clerk is October 29. Completed absentee ballots must be returned by mail and received by the county clerk by 6:00 p.m. local time on Election Day. Individuals who do not qualify to vote by mail-in absentee ballot may still be eligible to vote early in person prior to November 5, General Election Day.
Qualified military and overseas voters may use GoVoteKY.com to request and receive their blank absentee ballots.
Persons with questions about absentee voting should contact their county clerk or call the State Board of Elections at 502-573-7100. Additional information about in-person and mail-in absentee voting is also available at elect.ky.gov.
