In-person court appearances to be canceled

The Supreme Court of Kentucky has ordered all in-person court appearances for civil and criminal dockets, with emergency exceptions, to be canceled beginning Monday, March 16 through April 10, in response to the novel coronavirus.
The order states that “with the exception of emergency matters, domestic violence hearings, and evidentiary hearings in criminal cases, all in-person appearances for civil and criminal dockets shall be canceled. Judges are encouraged to use telephonic or video technology for all necessary hearings, including arraignments and mental health hearings.”
The amended order signed Friday reflected changes to the original order issued Thursday evening.
“Our justices, judges and circuit court clerks provide critical services in every county,” Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. said. “Our challenge during this pandemic is to ensure justice for the citizens of the commonwealth while protecting the health of our employees and the public.”
Minton said it’s important to note that courthouses and judicial centers will remain open and offer limited services. However, trials, hearings and motions will be postponed and rescheduled. Juror orientation will be canceled and existing jury panels may be extended. Attorneys are encouraged to use e-Filing for court documents.
“With public health officials urging social distancing as a way to mitigate the outbreak, we want to do our part to help slow the rate of infection so that our health care system is not overwhelmed by the pandemic,” Chief Justice Minton said.
Civil trials, hearings and motions will be postponed and rescheduled for a late date. Any civil trials or hearings in progress currently can be continued or completed at the discretion of the presiding judge.
For criminal trials, the order states reasonable attempts shall be made to reschedule all criminal trials to comply with a defendant’s right to a speedy trial.
The order further states that with the exception of emergency matter and hearings statutorily required to be held, small claims, eviction, juvenile, probate, traffic and guardianship cases shall be continued.
Courtroom attendance will be limited to attorneys, parties and necessary witnesses in the emergency matters.
A case involving an attorney or party who is ill or in a high-risk category shall be rescheduled.
The order makes further suggestions to attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
