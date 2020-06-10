There are many changes to the usual manner of voting this year — paper ballots, in-person voting and only two sites to cast your vote on Tuesday, June 23, for the primary election.
The changes this year — some of which are derived from the coronavirus restrictions — include in-person voting at the Laurel County Annex on Broad Street behind the Laurel County Courthouse. The in-person voting began on Monday, June 8 and will continue through Monday, June 22. The annex building is open for voters from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
This year also brings paper ballots that will provide a backup for the total count and will be easier for election officials to confirm if any problems or questions arise. Those casting their votes this year will mark their ballots on the machine screen, review it before the final choices are printed, then confirm on another machine that is manned by an election official.
Those wishing to vote by mail or by absentee this year can contact the Laurel County Clerk's office to request an application for absentee voting — however, those ballots must be returned and postmarked before election day, June 23. The deadline for those wishing to vote by absentee ballot is June 15.
Others wishing to cast their votes by mail must also do so by contacting the Clerk's office at (606) 864-5158.
Those voters who wait until election day will have two choices to make their choices - a voting poll at North Laurel High School and one at South Laurel High School. The regular polling sites across the county will not be open as in the past, so anyone who has not voted by June 23 will have to report to one of those two locations. Anyone wishing to vote must have a photo ID to do so.
