The cloud-covered skies got some company on Saturday evening as lanterns floated upward from North Laurel High School football field.
The lantern lighting was one of many activities at the first-ever GITT Recovery Celebration that brought out over 500 people throughout the four-hour event.
Vendors and information booths lined the front section of the football field while others offered games to entertain children of all ages.
Adam Larkin, who established GITT clothing line, organized the event in time with September being National Recovery Month. A recovering addict himself, Larkin is familiar with the struggles and stigma that addiction brings. Now in his third year of sobriety, Larkin wants to reach out to those facing similar situations and encourage them to see the positives that recovery brings.
Larkin’s clothing line, GITT, represents Get In The Truck — meaning to get up and do something positive, something to give back. The event was to recognize those who are involved in recovery programs and to highlight the successes of those who have faced those challenges.
