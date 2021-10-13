Early morning chill didn't deter over 40 runners from gathering at Farmers Market Saturday morning for the inaugural Honey Bun Run.
Runners began at Farmers Market, running along the backstreets to Whitley Branch Veterans Park where they ran two laps around the walking area before crossing over to the dog park shelter. There they had the option to take a break from their trek and enjoy a honey bun and a drink before lapping back around the park and retracing their route back to Farmers Market.
The event was sponsored by London Downtown and Flowers Bakery, which supplied honey buns for the event. Flowers Bakery was originally known as Griffin Pie; however, Flowers Bakery is now the largest producer of honey buns in the United States, with approximately 300,000 of the cinnamon buns shipped out each week.
Proceeds from the Honey Bun Run were donated to the Laurel County Life Center, which offers assistance to families who have unplanned pregnancies. The organization provides parenting classes and allows those utilizing their services to earn points toward purchasing needed items such as cribs, diapers, clothing, formula and other needs for infants and children.
Organizers of the event were happy with the turnout, stating the event was a huge success and hopefully, will become an annual event.
