Short in the front, long in the back.
That described the Mullet hairstyle for men during the 1990s - and won some men of all ages some recognition and prizes during the inaugural Rooster Tail Mullet Contest held on Friday afternoon.
Categories included the Toddler, Kids, Teen and Adult ranges as well as an online voting contest.
Some contestants said they had been growing their hair for three years and were willing to compete in the contest. First place winners received $200 cash, second place took home $100 and 3rd place pocketed $50.
Online winners were:
Toddler: 1st, Cash Creech; 2nd, Waylon Kensley; 3rd, Jacob Butler
Kids: 1st, Carter; 2nd, Caleb; 3rd, Sawyer
Teen: 1st, Kenton Napier; 2nd, Kristian Wilson; 3rd, Matayo Martinez
Adult: Matt
