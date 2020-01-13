The deadline for state and national elections came and went Friday with several filing their papers on the final day.
Incumbents in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives are facing challengers in the 2020 elections from their own parties as well as the opposing parties.
Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has several opponents who will vie for the Republican votes in the May 19, 2020 primary election. Those contenders are Nicholas Alsager, Wendell K. Crow, Paul John Frangedakis, Louis Grider, Naren James, Kenneth Lowndes, C. Wesley Morgan and the incumbent Mitch McConnell.
Democrats facing off in May in hopes of unseating the long-time Congressman include Jimmy C. Ausbrooks, Charles Booker, Mike Broihier, Maggie Jo Hilliard, Andrew J. Maynard, Amy McGrath, Eric Rothmuller, John R. Sharpernsteen and Mary Ann Tobin. The top vote getter of the Democratic primary race will then challenge the Republican winner in the November general election.
Long-time U.S. Representative Harold "Hal" Rogers also faces opposition in both 2020 elections. Tyner resident Gerado Serrano is opposing Rogers on the Republican ticket in the May election, while the winner of that race will be challenged by Democratic hopeful Matthew Ryan Best of London. Best filed his papers on Friday, Jan. 10, which was the deadline for candidates in state and national elections to file their candidacy.
In the state elections, all incumbents in the state level will face challengers in this year's elections.
Albert Robinson, Republican, London, faces two challengers in the Republican primary to retain his seat in Frankfort, challenged by fellow Republicans Brandon Jackson Storm and Kay Hensley. The candidate receiving the nod from the Republican race will face Democratic candidate Walter Trebolo III in November. The 21st District includes Laurel, Jackson, Powell, Bath, Menifee, and Estill counties.
The five legislative districts that define Laurel County also notes some opposition for current state representatives.
In the 82nd district that includes all of Whitley and Laurel County precincts of Felts, Keavy, Level Green, Spring Cut and South Laurel, incumbent Regina Petrey (Bunch) Huff of Williamsburg is being challenged by fellow Williamsburg resident, Matt Anderson. Those two will run off in the May primary, with the winner running unopposed in the November general election.
The 85th District, formerly held by Tommy Turner of Somerset, was up for grabs this year when Turner announced he did not plan to seek re-election. That race now has four Republican hopefuls vying for the nomination in the May election. Troy L. Strunk of Somerset, Shane Baker of Somerset, Wes Hargis of Science Hill and Gregory A. Ousley of Somerset are all running on the Republican ticket in the May primary. The winner will then be unopposed in the November general election. The 85th District includes 24 precincts in Pulaski County and Laurel precincts of Campbell, Cold Hill, Colony, Colony #2, Hart, Hart #2, Independence, Liberty #1, Liberty #2, Sublimity #2 and Rockhouse.
Jim Stewart III, who held the seat in the 86th District, also did not seek re-election and has four people trying their hand to fill that seat. That race pits two Corbin residents, David Grigsby Hart and Tim O'Dell Smith against fellow Republican challengers, Jonathan Scotty Reams of London and Don Rose of Barbourville. The top vote getter in that race will run unopposed in the general election in November. The 86th District includes all of Knox County and Laurel County precincts of Campground, Fariston #1, Fariston #2, Lily, London East, McHargue, Rough Creek #1, Rough Creek #2, Sublimity and Stansberry.
The two Laurel Countians currently holding seats in Frankfort are also facing opposition this November.
Robert Goforth, Republican, of the 89th District that includes all of Jackson and parts of Madison as well as Laurel County precincts of East Bernstadt #1, East Bernstadt #2, London #6, London #7, Maplesville, Oakley, Pittsburg and Viva, is unopposed by a Republican candidate in the May primary. He will face off against Democratic hopeful, Mike VanWinkle of Berea in the November general election.
The same goes for 90th District Representative, Derek Lewis. Lewis is unopposed in the Republican primary, but is being challenged by Ralph Hoskins of Oneida in the November race. The 90th District includes Clay and Harlan counties and the Laurel County precincts of Blackwater, Bush, Johnson, Lake, London /#1, London #2, London #3, London #4 and McWhorter.
