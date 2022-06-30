The Independence Day weekend — which extends through Monday, July 4 — offers an action packed celebration of the nation's birthday with several events taking place in the London and Laurel area.
Friday night features the second installment of the Town Center concerts. Participants can go back to the days of the Big Hair and/or permed hair for women, mullets for men, fingerless gloves, electronic dance music, sequins and sparkle on outfits, the infamous shoulder pads for men and women's clothing styles which evolved to the physical fitness theme that featured headbands, T-shirts, leg warmers and spandex. Princess Diana's various charities and public appearance pushed the Royal Family into the news with a new attitude while music took a new trend, renaming itself as "Modern Rock" and eliminating the disco trend that arose during the late 1970s.
Friday's concert will offer a flashback to the 1980s with the Bueller Band, which is billed as Nashville's premier 80s tribute band in the Town Center's first-ever "80s Block Party." Food vendors will be on hand with delectable dishes ranging from hot dogs to desserts, offset with hand crafted beer and soft drinks. Festivities begin at 7 p.m.
Saturday brings a variety of events to the area, with the annual Red White & Boom celebration kicking off at College Park at 4 p.m. Games, inflatables, food, music and contests will highlight the event which will also feature sky divers and two Black Hawk helicopters. Hillview Stables will offer a petting zoo, while face painting and a ride on the Hillbilly Choo Choo gives those in attendance a full tour of the College Park area.
Musical entertainment will feature McKane, followed by Nick Black Band and Brennan Villines.
McKane features local singer/songwriter Brooks Kidd, who appeared for auditions for this season of "American Idol." They perform pop, jazz, soul and rhythm and blues to the crowd.
Nick Black blends soul, hip-hop and rhythm while Kentucky-born Villines brings his jazz background to the stage in a blend of blues and soul music.
Karaoke will bring some of the area's newest and favorite singers to the forefront, appearing between musical acts.
Billed as the southeast's largest fireworks display, the Red White & Boom festivities wind down with a colorful display while the streams of patriotic songs from all genres play in the background.
True patriotism will also be the theme for the London Community Band concert at London's First Baptist Church at 7 p.m. on Saturday. This event will feature popular tunes that depict the American spirit as well as a tribute to the military branches and recognition of those who served their country.
For those more interested in sporting events and celebrations, the London Dragway will host its Open Outlaw/Summit Points at their location off White Oak Road in western Laurel County.
Wildcat Off Road Adventure Park is offering their patrons a Fourth of July fireworks show and concert. They are located off U.S. 25 between East Bernstadt and Livingston.
