Information is being sought regarding a suspect involved in the early morning robbery of a business on U.S. 25 on Friday.
The robbery occurred at The Vape Shop on North Laurel Road, 1/2 mile north of London around 5 a.m.
Video cameras caught the suspect entering the store. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is urged to contact the Laurel Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600 or personal message the Sheriff's Office on their Facebook page at Laurel County Sheriff's Office or email to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.
Any information received will remain strictly confidential.
