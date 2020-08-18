LAUREL COUNTY — Laurel County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance to identify a burglary suspect.
A burglary occurred at T-Mart on Keavy Road, about three miles south of London, around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The vehicle description is an older model, dark blue or black car with ground effects, a sunroof, and a loud exhaust. The car also had peeling paint on the roof and hood.
If anyone has any information regarding the suspect in the pictures, then call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and contact Deputy Gary Mehler who is investigating. He can be reached at 606-864-6600.
Information from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
