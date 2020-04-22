London Police Department responded to a call from the Laurel County Detention Center about a man dead from an apparent suicide April 17, at 12:32 p.m. 31-year-old Nathan Dewayne Daniels, of London, was pronounced dead by police that Friday afternoon.
Daniels had been incarcerated and charged for the possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine Monday, April 13.
An ongoing investigation on Daniels' death is being led by London Police Lieutenant Jessie Williams. No foul play is suspected.
Laurel County Jailer Jamie Mosley said he would not provide a comment due to the ongoing investigation.
