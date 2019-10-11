International Festival at SCC’s Laurel Campus open to public  

The Somerset Community College (SCC) International Festival at the Laurel campus will host the annual event that introduces attendees to numerous culinary, art, educational and musical experiences from around the globe, will be held Tuesday evening, October 15, and Wednesday, October 16, in London. The event is free and open to the public.
The theme for the 2019 International Festival at SCC is “Imagine All The People … Sharing All The World!” The SCC Laurel North campus, where activities will be held, is located at 100 University Drive in London.
The SCC International Festival has been held at the college for the past 14 years. This year, activities begin on Tuesday evening with a special evening kick-off event on Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. with the Autumn Shorts Film Festival presented by SCC Professor, Steve Cleburg in the Laurel Learning Commons in Building Two.
The festival will continue Wednesday at 9 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m.
Each year, numerous SCC students, faculty, and staff join with guests and community members to provide a unique cultural experience on campus.
Schedule of Wednesday's Events:
Morning refreshments will be provided.
Educational Sessions will be held in the following location: Health Sciences Building, Room 113
9:30-10 a.m.: NGO’s, Human Trafficking, & the International Refugee Crisis - James Taylor, SCC Associate Professor
10-10:30 a.m.: Our Trip to England, A Dream Come True, SCC Associate Professor Melinda Allen & SCC Associate Professor Belinda Gadd
10:30-11 a.m.: Martial Arts & Culture, Jeff Turner, East West Karate
11-11:30 a.m.: Sharing the Languages Story Time - presented by Emily Conley and Clara Minton of Barnes & Noble at SCC, SCC Associate Professor, Chef Ed Nazario; and SCC Staff Instructor II/Tutor Coordinator Mandy Davis
11:30-noon: Interactive Salsa Dance Lesson- presented by SCC student Lidia Godbey
Noon-1:15 p.m.: Between The Rock and the Commonwealth Documentary Film and Discussion - Colonel Steven Middleton Professor Morehead State University and documentary filmmaker
1:15-2 p.m.: Study Abroad/Travel the World - presentation that will take students around the world in 30 minutes - presented by Kevin Parrett, Professor, Elizabethtown Community and Technical College, Chair of KCTCS Global Studies & International Partnerships
2-2:45 p.m.: Folk and Bluegrass Music - Discussion and performances by The Coal Flowers
International Food Sampling:
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: A Taste of Italy, Germany, and Greece Cuisine - presented by SCC’s Culinary Arts program: Associate Professor, Chef Michael Wells; Associate Professor, Chef Ed Nazario; SCC Culinary Arts student Cheyenne Foster; and SCC Culinary Arts students. Location: Health Sciences Building, Atrium
Simultaneous Presentations: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Through the Eyes of a Cosmetologist – presented by SCC Cosmetology students, SCC Instructor Dena Fugate, and SCC Instructor Tabitha Bottoms, Location: Health Sciences Building, Room 113
Education First High School Exchange – presented by Tabitha House
Where We’re Going and Where We’ve Been – presented by The Laurel Campus Multicultural Club, SCC Associate Professor Melinda Allen
Peace Craft will be hosting a sale of Fair Trade items from around the world - Manager Amy Weinfurtner
Fruit of the Lens Photography Club Exhibit
A complete event schedule can be found at somerset.kctcs.edu/InternationalFestival.
To find out more about the event, or to discuss exhibiting items from other countries or cultures, contact SCC associate professor, Aaron Bradley aaron.bradley@kctcs.edu or 606-878-4799.
