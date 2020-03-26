As schools and businesses across the state shut their doors and ask that work be done from home, some students and workers without accessible internet are left scrambling for a way to stay connected.
Some internet/cable providers have taken notice of the issue and have offered relief. Both Charter Spectrum and Comcast are offering free services to some in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charter Spectrum announced that it will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription at any service level up to 100 mbps.
“We anticipate, obviously a high demand on this so we’re going to stay on top of this and make sure we get to customers as quickly as possible,” said company spokesman Mike Pedelty.
To enroll, customers can call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.
Beginning on Monday, March 16, Comcast is doing something similar by offering two months free to new Internet Essentials customers, and increasing internet speeds for homes on the service.
The Internet Essentials program is normally offered to homes that qualify for public-assistance programs like Medicaid, Housing Assistance, or the National School Lunch Program for $9.95 a month.
To enroll, call 1-855-846-8376
Many U.S. wireless carriers are also taking steps to relieve Americans during this time.
AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Appalachian Wireless have all announced their intention to provide late fee waivers for customers who now may be financially insecure.
These waivers will prevent customers from being disconnected in the event of late payment.
“We realize this is a developing situation and are prepared to change quickly to overcome any obstacles that come our way. Eastern Kentucky has been our neighborhood for nearly 30 years, and our priority is to keep you connected,” Appalachian Wireless said on its website.
Customers should check in with their providers to ensure that the waiver has been put in place. It is also important to know that customers will, eventually, be responsible for regular charges.
