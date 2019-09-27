A Texas man who was involved in shooting at vehicles traveling along Interstate 75 last October was indicted by a Laurel grand jury last week.
Stephen George Williams, 40, of Pinckney Court in Kileen, Texas, was named in a three count indictment for attempted murder, stemming from incidents occurring on Oct. 21, 2018. The indictment states that Williams shot a gun into the vehicles occupied by three different people. It does not specify whether the victims were in the same vehicle or in separate ones.
Williams has previously been indicted by a Whitley County grand jury for similar charges. Williams was indicted in April for four counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police.
According to the indictment in Whitley County, Williams was operating a pickup truck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 and was holding his mother at gunpoint. It was during this journey that Williams fired at other vehicles along the roadway in both Laurel and Whitley counties. Law enforcement in Whitley County began pursuing Williams, who refused to stop and traveled across the state line into Tennessee. That initiated the Tennessee Highway Patrol to join in the pursuit.
According to the indictment, Williams neared the 134-mile marker in Tennessee and struck a tractor trailer that had slowed down as the driver noticed the pursuit approaching from behind him. Williams then hit the back left side of the trailer, causing him to hit the cable barrier of the roadway and stopped in the median of the divided roadways. It was at that point that he was taken into custody.
He was housed in the Campbell County Detention Center.
In addition to the Whitley County charges, the Tennessee Highway Patrol also charged Williams with reckless endangerment, aggravated kidnapping, and driving under the influence as well as other traffic charges.
Williams' 62-year-old mother was taken to the LaFollette Medical Center and later transferred to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for further treatment.
Williams is not listed as being a prisoner in the Laurel County Correctional Center. His bond is listed at $250,000 cash, with a status hearing scheduled in Laurel Circuit Court on Oct. 24.
