The wave of future transportation means was highlighted during a display of electric cars recently at Somerset Community College.
A joint effort between the college and the London Rotary Club brought around a dozen electric vehicles for display so the public could learn more about the styles and efficiency of the newest form of transportation on today's market.
Evolve KY is the driving force for the program that informs the public of the benefits of electric vehicles. The models displayed ranged from cars, SUVs and even a police car from the Berea City Police - the first electric police car in Kentucky. Other departments, however, are considering the change-over, although the cost of electric vehicles remains high.
A spokesperson for Evolve KY, however, said that electric cars have been in limited production since the 1990s and that such vehicles are now available as used vehicles at cheaper prices. Electric vehicles normally have the same mileage of a tank of gas before needing to be re-charged. However, charging stations for vehicles other than those made by Tesla are few and far between, motivating state leaders and transportation officials to recommend adding more charging stations across the state. London has one Tesla charging station beside the London-Laurel County Tourism office on Faith Assembly Church Road (and behind McDonald's), which tourism officials report as being extremely busy.
New electric vehicles are competitive with many of today's newer models such as the large pickup trucks, averaging in price at $45,000. New gas and diesel pickup trucks fall into the same price range as well.
The advantage to electric vehicles, the spokesperson said, is that they require little maintenance. There are no oil changes, no motor repairs - simply re-charging and replacement of tires.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.