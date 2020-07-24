It's Girl Time offers skincare, beauty services

It's Girl Time Studio opened its doors in London on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the facility located on Keavy Road past the turnabout.
Shonda Durham, owner, said the salon offers a variety of esthetics services ranging from eyelash extensions to skincare and services with health and wellness as the primary focus.
Durham, a licensed esthetician, said the studio has the "perks and benefits" of a spa but also had a medical side.
"It's the bridge between home care and a dermatologist," she said. "Later on we're adding a nurse practitioner to the staff. This is something new to this area - the closest one like this is in Richmond."
The studio offers facials ranging from a basic facial to special treatments from teens to older women. Microdermabrasion and dermoplane treatments are also offered, along with chemical and enzyme peels and fibroblast skin tightening. Advanced treatments available include LED Light Therapy peel, microcurrent facials and high frequency facials that utilize heat to stimulate circulation. Other treatments include eyelash extensions, special event makeup, therapeutic hair pulling, scalp massage, vacuum lip plumping and satin lip treatment.
Durham describes the salon as "all things girly" where customers can relax and focus on health and wellness.
A native of Laurel County, Durham is a licensed esthetician, Advanced Skin Care Consultant, Advanced Color Consultant, Novalash Certified and Senior Sale Director with Mary Kay Cosmetics.
It's Girl Time is located in Suite 6 of the business complex just past the Ky. 363 (Keavy Road) turnabout. To learn more, call their office at (606) 309-3008 or visit the website at ww.itsgirltime.studio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.